BREAKING: Powerful earthquake hits off the coast of southern Mexico

(CNN) — A strong earthquake hit off the coast of southern Mexico, near the border with Guatemala, the US Geological Survey reported Friday. The quake, which was felt as far as Mexico City and Guatemala City, had a preliminary magnitude of 8.0, it said.

It struck off the Pacific Coast 74 miles southwest of Tres Picos, Mexico. Tres Picos is 600 miles southeast of Mexico City.

A tsunami threat is being evaluated by the Tsunami Warning System.