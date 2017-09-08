× Boy, 4, recovering from gunshot wound after gaining access to loaded firearm inside Ripley County home

MILAN, Ind.– Indiana State Police are investigating after a 4-year-old boy was injured by a gunshot in rural Ripley County Thursday.

Officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of South County Road 625 around 9:40 p.m.

Investigators say he was shot inside the residence. The child was able to locate a loaded firearm in the home and discharge it, striking himself in the abdomen.

Family members began rendering aid and then took him to the Dearborn County Hospital. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and he’s expected to make a full recovery.

No charges have been filed as officials continue to investigate. The Ripley County Prosecutor’s Office will determine if charges will be filed after police conclude their investigation.