A beautiful sunny weekend here in central Indiana and Hurricane Irma hits Florida this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video It will be a gorgeous Friday and weekend in central Indiana. Highs today will be in the mid-upper 70s, with bright sunshine and light winds.

We'll keep this dry and sunny stretch rolling right through the upcoming weekend.

In fact, most of central Indiana will stay entirely DRY for the next week, with daily highs in the 70s, which is below average for this time of year.

As of 5 a.m., Hurricane Irma is a powerful Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 155 mph and gusts up to 190 mph. Today it will directly impact the Bahamas and it will strike southern Florida Saturday night into Sunday as a MAJOR hurricane.

All of southern Florida and the Keys are under a Hurricane WARNING at this time. In Miami we're expecting gusts up to 170 mph, storm surge of 7-10 feet and rain totals could exceed a foot in spots. High tide in Miami will happen at 12:18 a.m. Sunday, which is bad timing because the hurricane will move in at that time, and the strongest part of the hurricane is the front right side, which could impact the east coast of Florida. Folks on the west coast--Naples--for example can expect gusts ~100 mph, storm surge of 7-10 ft and up to 6" of rain.

Forecast models have shifted west significantly over the past 24 hours, which brings the storm impacting Florida directly and then moving up the spine of Florida and into Georgia as a much weaker system by Monday and Tuesday. This is a VERY dangerous situation. This storm could have catastrophic impacts on southern Florida. If you have family or friends in Florida, please urge them to EVACUATE.