× Temperatures remain below average today with a small shower chance and the latest on Hurricane Irma

It is going to be another chilly day for central Indiana. Highs will be below average and range between the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll have a partly-mostly cloudy sky throughout the afternoon.

There is a 10% chance of a shower north and east of I-70 this afternoon, but most stay dry and the coverage is unimpressive.

High pressure settles in for the weekend, and our weather will be gorgeous and quiet with sunshine both days.

Temperatures remain below average here locally for the next week with daily highs in the 70s. Most will also stay dry for the next 7 days.

We have 3 hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin. Katia is off the coast of Mexico, Jose is east of the Leeward Islands & Irma is just north of Hispaniola. This is the first time we’ve had 3 hurricanes in the Atlantic at once since 2012.

Irma is still a MASSIVE Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained at 180mph as of 5am Thursday. The center of circulation passed JUST north of Puerto Rico and will stay JUST north of Hispaniola today. The hurricane will directly impact the Turks & Caicos & the southeastern Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane today.