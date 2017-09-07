Temperatures remain below average today with a small shower chance and the latest on Hurricane Irma
It is going to be another chilly day for central Indiana. Highs will be below average and range between the upper 60s and low 70s. We’ll have a partly-mostly cloudy sky throughout the afternoon.
There is a 10% chance of a shower north and east of I-70 this afternoon, but most stay dry and the coverage is unimpressive.
High pressure settles in for the weekend, and our weather will be gorgeous and quiet with sunshine both days.
Temperatures remain below average here locally for the next week with daily highs in the 70s. Most will also stay dry for the next 7 days.
We have 3 hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin. Katia is off the coast of Mexico, Jose is east of the Leeward Islands & Irma is just north of Hispaniola. This is the first time we’ve had 3 hurricanes in the Atlantic at once since 2012.
Irma is still a MASSIVE Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained at 180mph as of 5am Thursday. The center of circulation passed JUST north of Puerto Rico and will stay JUST north of Hispaniola today. The hurricane will directly impact the Turks & Caicos & the southeastern Bahamas as a Category 5 hurricane today.
The timeline for a potential strike on the United States is Sunday-Tuesday. Models have been consistent keeping the center of circulation JUST off of the eastern shores of Florida on Sunday. Florida can still expect hurricane force winds, heavy storm surge and flooding on Sunday. Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina need to be on HIGH alert for Monday and Tuesday as Irma treks up the coast. A direct landfall is possible further north, but models are indicating a slightly weaker hurricane by early next week. HOWEVER, storm surge and flooding will still be a MAJOR issue for Georgia and the Carolinas. If you have family or friends in Florida, Georgia, South or North Carolina, make sure they have their hurricane preparedness plan in place.