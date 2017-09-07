× Police investigating fatal shooting on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is at the scene of a fatal shooting tonight on the far east side.

The scene is in the 2000 block of Sweet Blossom Lane near 21st St. and German Church Rd.

Authorities say the victim is a male in his 20’s and he was reportedly shot outside of his home.

He was transported to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

At this time, police believe a motive was a possible robbery.

Police were dispatched at around 8:05 p.m.