Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

Police investigating fatal shooting on far east side

Posted 9:06 pm, September 7, 2017, by , Updated at 10:03PM, September 7, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is at the scene of a fatal shooting tonight on the far east side.

The scene is in the 2000 block of Sweet Blossom Lane near 21st St. and German Church Rd.

Authorities say the victim is a male in his 20’s and he was reportedly shot outside of his home.

He was transported to the hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

At this time, police believe a motive was a possible robbery.

Police were dispatched at around 8:05 p.m.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s