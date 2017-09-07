Police: Hamilton Heights High School IA arrested after showing student porn

Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

Posted 6:17 pm, September 7, 2017, by , Updated at 06:19PM, September 7, 2017

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office have arrested an instructional assistant at Hamilton  Heights High School for allegedly showing a student pornographic material.

April Beeson, 42, of Cicero, was arrested after authorities received a complaint of criminal activity that occurred between Beeson and a male student on Sept. 1.

Police said the complaint stemmed from showing the student pornographic material. The Department of Child Services were called and along with police, probable cause was reportedly determined for an arrest from the complaint.

On Wednesday, Beeson was arrested and charged with Dissemination of Matter or Conduction Performance Harmful to Minors, a class 6 Felony.

According to school officials, Beeson was also terminated from her position as an instructional assistant.

She was booked into Hamilton County Jail and later released through a pretrial release program.

Beeson’s initial hearing is scheduled for Sept. 20.

