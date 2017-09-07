Oxygen equipment sits forgotten at woman’s home for months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- An Indianapolis woman said she tried for months to get a company to come pick up their large oxygen equipment from her apartment.

Barbara Hoffman finally became so frustrated, she called CBS4 Problem Solvers for help.

"It’s just here, nobody wants it," Hoffman said.

Following a hospital stay in April, doctors ordered the oxygen equipment for Hoffman. She said she only used it for around two weeks, then called the number on the tanks to have it picked up.

"The person said, 'Oh we want that, yeah we’ll pick it up today,' and they never came," Hoffman said.

For months, Hoffman said she tried to call and could never get someone to come pick up the equipment.

"I said 'Oh, God, what am I going to do? I’m going to have this for the rest of my life,'" Hoffman said.

CBS4 Problem Solvers jumped into action, asking Hoffman to call the company, Home Health Depot, with us on the line. A representative told her that he saw no record of the equipment under her name, and that the order was likely never finalized.

According to Home Health Depot's website, the company sold over the summer to a Florida company, Lincare.

After our call, Hoffman saw results. The company showed up the next day to pick up the equipment. She said they thanked her for alerting them to the mistake and she was happy to have room again in her small senior apartment.

A Lincare spokesperson also thanked CBS4 Problem Solvers for bringing the case to their attention, but said the company could not comment due to patient privacy laws.