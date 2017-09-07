× Ohio truck driver dies after early morning crash in Clinton County construction zone

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – An Ohio truck driver died after an early morning crash on I-65 in Clinton County.

According to Indiana State Police, the three-vehicle crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday in a construction zone on northbound I-65 just north of the State Road 28/158 exit.

State police said a Freightliner truck driven by Eric L. Woudema, 44, Rensselaer, Ind., was pulling an actuator with a lighted arrow board directing traffic into the left lane. The truck was partially blocking the right lane as a result.

A second vehicle, a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck driven by Troy D. Whitkanack, 47, Fairbanks, Ind., was pulling a trailer with two construction workers picking up traffic cones.

Police said a semi truck driven by David K. King, 56, Milford, Ohio, failed to slow down and hit the left rear of the actuator, sideswiping the Freightliner, pickup truck and trailer. The semi went off the right side of the road and rolled onto its left side.

The Clinton County coroner pronounced King dead at the scene. No one else was hurt during the crash, although the other vehicles sustained damaged and the pickup’s trailer was destroyed.

The crash remains under investigation.