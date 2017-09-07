New Mexico police officer offers support, advice to students protesting end of DACA

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – A police officer in Albuquerque, New Mexico is being praised for how he treated students protesting President Donald Trump’s decision to end DACA.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program had protected nearly 800,000 young undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents. The Department of Homeland Security will now stop processing any new applications for the program.

Trump’s decision has drawn mixed reactions nationwide. High school and college students opposing the move have staged organized walkouts. That’s the case for a group of students at Highland High School.

During their walkout, the students were approached by an officer assigned to protect them, who AJ+ identified as Rob DeBuck.

Officer DeBuck praised the kids for standing up for what they believe in.

“You guys are an example for the rest of the city,” said the officer. “If you want to get your word across, this is how you do it. I am so proud of the Highland students.”

Officer DeBuck explained that part of the reason he was there was to keep the students safe.

“So remember when you’re out here, most people are going to support you, but it only takes one (expletive) to pull off the road and mow you guys down,” said the officer. “That’s why I’m stationed out here, because I will die before I let them get to you.”

The officer also offered some words of advice.

“Don’t let anybody provoke you,” he said. “If you have a redneck come by and say racial things, let him go. They want to see you guys fighting, so they can discredit you, so Trump can say ‘See I was right.’ Don’t fall into that trap.”

A video of the interaction posted by NM Dream Team has since been shared over 2,000 times and picked up by several national media outlets.