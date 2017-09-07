× Man who allegedly shot wife in Brownsburg arrested on attempted murder charge

BROWNSBURG, Ind. – A man who police say shot his wife in Brownsburg Wednesday morning has been arrested on an attempted murder charge.

Police say they apprehended 34-year-old Ken Bolin on the south side of Indianapolis shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday.

Instigators believe Bolin shot his wife Tiffany in a home in the 600 block of Alpha Ave. and took off.

Police say two children, a 6-year-old and 13-year-old, were inside the home during the shooting and were unharmed. Officers believe the 13-year-old was the one who called 911.

Court documents indicate Bolin has history with domestic violence. He’s been charged with domestic battery twice, once this year and once in 2014.

The incident at this home is the second time in recent weeks that investigators say domestic violence has led to a shooting in Brownsburg. Last month police say a man shot his girlfriend and killed another man outside a HomeGoods warehouse.

Bolin is being taken to the police department for questioning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.