Indiana grand jury indicts California man who wanted to be the 'worst cyberterrorist who ever lived'

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Buster Hernandez, the man accused of issuing online threats to individuals and businesses in Plainfield and Danville and sextorting teen girls, was indicted Thursday by a grand jury on multiple counts.

Hernandez, who authorities say used the online moniker “Brian Kil” among others, faces six counts of production of child pornography, three counts of distributing child pornography, four counts of threatening to use an explosive device and 13 counts of threats to injure.

Hernandez was arrested in California on Thursday, Aug. 3, after a months-long investigation into threats targeting schools in Plainfield and Danville as well as a shopping center and movie theater. The threats prompted the schools to close.

Court documents show he coerced underage female victims online to provide him with nude photos, which he then distributed. Officials say he would threaten and intimidate the victims.

Specific threats listed in court documents include threatening to plow up Plainfield High School, Danville Community High School, The Shops at Perry Crossing and a Plainfield Walmart location. Multiple other threats were made to Danville and Plainfield students via Facebook, the documents show.

During a news conference on Aug. 7, U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said Hernandez wanted to be the “worst cyberterrorist who ever lived.” Minkler previously said Hernandez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of 30 years if convicted on all counts.

Hernandez has a detention hearing Friday, where a judge will determine if Hernandez should be released on his own recognizance until the trial.

