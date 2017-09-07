× Carmel breaks ground on Monon Greenway expansion project

CARMEL, Ind. – The City of Carmel officially started construction Thursday on a major expansion of the popular Monon Greenway.

The Monon Greenway project will transform the current 12-foot wide path into a multi-faceted 140-foot wide right-of-way section that will include dedicated lanes for cycling, buffer zones, sidewalks, green spaces, one-way streets with additional parking on either side of the trail.

A new plaza is reportedly also planned for construction at 4th St. SW near Allied Solutions corporate headquarters and the new Sun King Distillery.

“This expansion of the Monon Greenway will become Carmel’s version of beach-front property and is already producing a great deal of interest from the business community and local developers,” said Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard.

The trail expansion will serve the growing Midtown redevelopment area where the city is partnering with private developers to create a new corridor that will connect the City Center and Arts & Design redevelopment districts.

Work will begin immediately and is expected to take about 18 months to complete. The estimated cost of the Monon Boulevard and Midtown Plaza projects ranges from $20 million to $23 million, which will come from a variety of sources including bonds and developer commitments.

The Monon Greenway will remain open during construction.