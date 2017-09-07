× Another 230 Angie’s List workers to be laid off after HomeAdvisor merger

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Angie’s List is expected to lay off hundreds of additional employees after the company merges with HomeAdvisor.

An Angie’s List spokeswoman told our partners at the Indy Star that an estimated 230 workers will lose their job. That’s on top of at least 70 staff members who were cut earlier this year, primarily in their sales department.

The layoffs won’t start until AIC, HomeAdvisor’s parent company, closes on its acquisition of Angie’s List, which could reportedly come as soon as Sept. 29.

Angie’s List told the Star that customers won’t be impacted by the layoffs, which are largely in corporate departments in which there are duplicative roles across HomeAdvisor and Angie’s List.

After these layoffs, the staff at the Indianapolis-based company will be at least 20 percent leaner that it was at the beginning of the year.

HomeAdvisor in May pledged that Angie’s List will remain in Indianapolis, but the company has yet to elaborate on what its operations will look like.