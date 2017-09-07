× Three powerful hurricanes continue to churn in the tropics

Three powerful hurricanes are active in the tropics. Two of them are moving toward the U.S. and the remnants from Irma may affect central Indiana weather next week. Here’s an update on the hurricanes from the National Hurricane Center…

Irma

The distinct eye of Hurricane Irma was located about 60 miles off the coast of the Dominican Republic.

Maximum sustained winds remain near 175 mph with higher gusts. Irma is a category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are likely during the next day or two, but Irma is forecast to remain a powerful category 4 or 5 hurricane during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles.

Irma is moving toward the west-northwest near 16 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days with some decrease in forward speed. On the forecast track, the eye of Irma should continue to move between Hispaniola and the Turks and Caicos this afternoon. The hurricane will then move across the southeastern Bahamas by this evening, and then be near the central Bahamas by Friday.

Jose

The center of Hurricane Jose was located 660 miles off the coast of the Lesser Antilles. Jose is moving toward the west-northwest near 18 mph. The hurricane is expected to continue on this heading with a slight decrease in forward speed during the next couple of days.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 105 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Jose is expected to become a major hurricane on Friday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 100 miles.

Katia

Katia is a small tropical cyclone. Maximum sustained winds are at 80 miles per hour and the center of the storm is 200 miles off the coast of Mexico. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 36 hours and Katia could be near major hurricane strength at landfall.

Katia is stationary and little overall motion is anticipated through late today. However, the hurricane is forecast to turn west-southwestward and

approach the east coast of Mexico late Friday or early Saturday.