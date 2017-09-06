× Three hurricanes are active in the Tropics

11pm Update:

The strongest winds with Irma stayed north of Puerto Rico as of this writing the top wind gust to hit Puerto Rico was 55 miles per hour.

Hurricane Irma caused major damage in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds with the storm are at 185 miles per hour and Irma is one of the most powerful Atlantic Basin hurricanes ever.

Right now it looks like the strongest winds will track north of the Dominican Republic and Haiti and north of Cuba overnight with the storm moving into the southern Bahamas on Thursday. The massive storm will continue to move toward the U.S. Mainland and a Florida landfall is expected this weekend. With each computer model run the storm is forecast to turn northward a little farther east. This could lessen the blow for Florida.

As if that’s not enough two other tropical systems have reached hurricane status. Hurricane Katia is packing 75 mile per hour winds in the southern Gulf of Mexico and likely will make landfall in Mexico and not threaten the U.S.Hurricane Jose has top sustained winds of 75 miles per hour and is in the open Atlantic.

Hurricane Irma is moving northwest at 18 miles per hour.

Here’s the latest update from the National Hurricane Center

Hurricane Jose has top sustained winds of 75 miles per hour.

Hurricane Katia has top sustained winds of 75 miles per hour.