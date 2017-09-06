× Spotty showers in central Indiana today and the latest on Hurricane Irma

Temperatures will run below average today with more clouds than sun and highs only in the 60s! Our average high is 82, and we’ll be 15-20 degrees below average this afternoon.

Expect a few spotty showers to develop after 2pm. Not everyone will see the rain today, and there will be more dry time than wet, but the best chance will be north and east of I-70, so keep the umbrella nearby.

Temperatures will return to the 70s on Thursday and we’ll climb through the 70s into the weekend. Overall, temperatures remain below average for the next week.

Hurricane Irma is a MAJOR Category 5 hurricane. As of 5am, maximum sustained winds were at 185mph. It made a direct impact on Barbuda overnight and will make a direct hit on Anguilla today. The center of circulation will pass JUST to the north of Puerto Rico and the island of Hispanola, but they will still see hurricane force winds, heavy storm surge and flooding over the next 24 hours.

Hurricane Irma will likely impact the US by Sunday. It is not certain, where the center of circulation will make DIRECT landfall at this point. But folks in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina need to be on alert. Most spaghetti plots keep the center of circulation JUST EAST of the Florida coast. With that being said Florida would still feel hurricane force winds, dangerous storm surge and flooding on Sunday. Models are then bringing the storm up the east coast. Folks in Georgia and South Carolina need to be on alert for next Monday and Tuesday. Irma is expected to remain a MAJOR hurricane (category 3 or higher) into early next week. This is still an evolving forecast and needs to be monitored daily for changes as we get closer to the weekend.