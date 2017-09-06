Police kill tiger running loose on highway in Georgia

Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

Posted 12:49 pm, September 6, 2017, by

Photo credit Henry County Police Department

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Police have confirmed that a tiger that was running loose on a Georgia highway was shot and killed.

Henry County Police Department Capt. Joey Smith tells local news outlets that drivers reported seeing a tiger early Wednesday on the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Stockbridge — about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta. Crews blocked off four lanes as they looked for the big cat.

Police responded to a nearby neighborhood shortly after 6 a.m. when residents reported seeing the tiger there. Smith says the Department of Natural Resources and Animal Control were en route when the tiger began chasing a dog. He says police then shot and killed the tiger. The dog survived.

Smith says he estimates the tiger was full-grown.

It’s unknown where the tiger came from.

