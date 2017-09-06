Police investigating sexual assault at Indiana University residence hall
BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault in student housing at Indiana University.
IU police received a report about the incident just before noon Wednesday. In it, the victim says he or she met the suspect at a party late at night on Sept. 2 or early in the morning on Sept. 3. The suspect went back to the victim’s room in Briscoe Hall with the victim, where the assault took place.
Police say the assault happened between 12:40 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 3. No information about a suspect was released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the IU Police Department – Bloomington at 812-855-4111 or CrimeStoppers at at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).
IU police provided the following tips to reduce the risk of sexual assault:
- Perpetrators of sexual assault are often more likely to assault someone they know, rather than a stranger. The perpetrator, not the survivor, is responsible for any instance of sexual assault.
- Consent – Anyone initiating any kind of sexual contact with another person must obtain their consent. Consent is an agreement or permission expressed through affirmative, voluntary words or actions that are mutually understandable to all parties involved. Consent cannot be given by someone who is incapacitated by the use of alcohol and/or drugs.
- Personal Safety – Perpetrators often use drugs and/or alcohol to target potential victims. Date rape drugs are tasteless, colorless, odorless, can be ingested in a multitude of forms, and effects are not immediately apparent. Be cautious of any substance you are drinking, eating or inhaling that you have not personally prepared and has not remained in your constant control.
- Bystander Intervention – Look out for each other. If one of you cannot be with a group of trusted friends, tell each other where you are going, whom you will be with, when you expect to return, and that you’ll contact them if anything changes. If you see someone in trouble, safely intervene or call the police immediately.