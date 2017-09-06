× Police investigating sexual assault at Indiana University residence hall

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Police are investigating a report of a sexual assault in student housing at Indiana University.

IU police received a report about the incident just before noon Wednesday. In it, the victim says he or she met the suspect at a party late at night on Sept. 2 or early in the morning on Sept. 3. The suspect went back to the victim’s room in Briscoe Hall with the victim, where the assault took place.

Police say the assault happened between 12:40 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 3. No information about a suspect was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IU Police Department – Bloomington at 812-855-4111 or CrimeStoppers at at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

IU police provided the following tips to reduce the risk of sexual assault: