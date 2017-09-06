Police investigate person struck on Indy’s near south side

Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are that the scene of a person struck on the near south side of Indianapolis.

The crash occurred shortly after 9:45 a.m. near West Pleasant Run Parkway North Drive and Bluff Road in the 2400 block of South West Street.

Police at the scene say a man was attempting to cross the street when he was stuck by a truck. He was transported to the hospital in grave condition.

Police say the driver of the truck stayed at the scene, and they are speaking with the driver now.

