Main Street Poke brings a taste of Hawaii in the form of “deconstructed sushi” to Carmel’s Main Street

CARMEL, Ind. – A dish you might typically find in California or Hawaii has now made its way to Carmel.

Just steps from the Monon Trail is Main Street Poke, located at 110 West Main Street Suite 106. As the first poke restaurant in central Indiana, a trip inside this business feels just like you’re enjoying a fresh lunch on the coast.

But no worries–you won’t need a passport for this Hawaiian-inspired trip.

“I think poke is basically deconstructed sushi served in a bowl,” said co-owner Brinna Voege.

At Main Street Poke, you call the shots when it comes to customizing your bowl. From protein to veggies to homemade sauces—the options are endless. But it all starts with a base of rice or spring mix and, of course, the meat.

“Poke is traditionally raw fish. We have tuna, salmon, we have hamachi— which is a yellowtail— and eel. Since we are in the Midwest, we added chicken and beef options which go really well in the poke bowls,” Voege said.

Then, come the toppings.

“Some of our most popular ingredients include avocado, mikado, we do like a spicy crab mix where we use our own sauce mixed in with the crab as an extra option,” said co-owner David Tang.

“Then of course we have corn and cucumber, two different types of onion, we have a marinated shitaki mushroom. We also have other vegetables like bell peppers, and then we have 6 different homemade sauces as well,” Tang added.

Continue down the line to the mix-in bar, where you can choose any combination of cucumber, carrots, corn, green onions, and one of three sauces.

Then, top it off.

“We have some crunch at the end like fried onions or some furikake or sesame seeds. And then a lot of people like to add a contrasting sauce on top. So if their base is a spicy base, maybe they add some sweet sauce on top,” said Tang.

Four Things You Need to Know:

1: Main Street Poke features customizable bowls of rice or salad, topped with fish, vegetable, and sauce choices. And you can eat in or take it to-go.

Main Street Poke features customizable bowls of rice or salad, topped with fish, vegetable, and sauce choices. And you can eat in or take it to-go. 2: Don’t eat fish and/or meat? No worries! They also chicken, beef, and tofu.

Don’t eat fish and/or meat? No worries! They also chicken, beef, and tofu. 3: Main Street Poke is open daily from 11am to 8pm and 11am to 9pm on Fridays and Satudays.

Main Street Poke is open daily from 11am to 8pm and 11am to 9pm on Fridays and Satudays. 4: Make sure and ask about other toppings such as fried onions or Asian noodles.

Not into meat? No worries.

“For those who do not eat seafood or even if you are vegetarian as a whole, they are offering options like tofu,” said Brittany Smith of Yelp Indy.

And much like their sister business, Vitality Bowls, located right next door—it’s healthy and quick.

“You’re eating something guilt-free, but you’re also sticking to your schedule,” Smith says.

What’s next for Main Street Poke? According to Tang, more locations are on the horizon. Soon, they will be opening a location in Fishers and are also looking to expand to downtown Indianapolis.

You can connect with Main Street Poke on their Yelp page, check out their website, and follow them on Facebook.