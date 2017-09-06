Lebanon police mourns after K9 officer killed by vehicle

LEBANON, Ind. – The Lebanon Police Department announced that on Saturday night their K9 partner Nico was struck and killed by an unknown vehicle.

The two and a half-year-old Dutch Shepard got out of his outdoor kennel while his handler, Officer Tommy Nash, was away at a family function.

The officer launched a search when he found out that Nico was gone and the K9’s body was reportedly located deceased near a roadway.

Nico was trained as a dual-purpose narcotics K9 and served the department for almost two years.

He was cremated and the department says they are currently working on establishing a memorial for Nico.