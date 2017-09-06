Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

Indy Eleven match rescheduled against Jacksonville due to Irma

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indy Eleven announced that the North American Soccer League has rescheduled their match Saturday against the Jacksonville Armada.

The match will be moved to Wednesday, September 27 at 8:00 p.m. due to concerns surrounding Hurricane Irma.

In addition, matchups between the San Francisco Deltas and Miami FC, as well as a weekend encounter between Puerto Rico and the New York Cosmos, have also been postponed with rescheduled dates not yet confirmed.

The Eleven return home on Wednesday, September 13 to face North Carolina FC at 7:00 P.M.

