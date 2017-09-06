Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

IMPD searching for suspect after west side gas station robbed

Posted 9:12 pm, September 6, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is searching for a suspect after a west side Speedway gas station was robbed on Aug. 29.

Police described the suspect as a black male, 18-20 years old, 5’9″, 150 lbs, wearing a green hoodie, blue jeans and dark shoes.

The male allegedly robbed the gas station armed with a black handgun and passed a note to the clerk demanding money.

He then reportedly left the building in an unknown direction.

If you have information regarding this crime, please contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

