IMPD searching for suspect after west side gas station robbed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD is searching for a suspect after a west side Speedway gas station was robbed on Aug. 29.

Police described the suspect as a black male, 18-20 years old, 5’9″, 150 lbs, wearing a green hoodie, blue jeans and dark shoes.

The male allegedly robbed the gas station armed with a black handgun and passed a note to the clerk demanding money.

He then reportedly left the building in an unknown direction.

If you have information regarding this crime, please contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.