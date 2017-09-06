Hoosiers among those who may witness Northern Lights Wednesday night

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Northern Lights may be visible from the northern U.S. Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a strong geomagnetic storm is forecast.

NASA says that a mid-level solar flare was emitted from the Sun and was observed from its satellite on Monday. Two additional solar flares occurred Wednesday morning. They released a short video of what its satellite captured and here’s a screen grab from that video:

A G3 geomagnetic storm watch is in effect for Sept. 6 and 7 with the expected arrival of a coronal mass ejection that took place in association with the solar flares from previous days.

The most likely areas to see the Northern Lights Wednesday night into Thursday across the U.S. will be those from Washington to Iowa, to northern Indiana to northern New England where the Kp value is highest. However, it’s still possible that central Indiana may get a peek as shown in the map below:

The sky will turn mostly clear tonight across central Indiana so send any pics if you happen to see the aurora!