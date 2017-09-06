× Home invasion suspects flee after resident fires shots in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Ind. – Police are searching for two home invasion suspects who they say fled after a Warren County man fired shots at them.

Officers were called to the residence in the 1900 block of West 1050 North near Boswell around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

When authorities arrived, they spoke with the homeowner, William Kellerhals, who said two white men kicked in his side door and entered without permission.

Kellerhals says one man beat him with a bat before he was able to retrieve a gun and fire shots at the suspects, who then jumped into a car and fled the area.

Police say nothing was taken from the home and Kellerhals received only bumps and bruises.

One suspect is described as being about 5’10” to 6’0 tall, with a slender build and he was wearing a white t-shirt at the time. No description was provided for the other man.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Indiana State Police at 765-567-2125 and ask for Trooper Corey Dupuy or Master Trooper Detective Tim Kendall. You can remain anonymous.