Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- It was a large and exited crowd of 9- and 10-year-olds at Eleanor Skillen Elementary in Indianapolis this week.

CBS4 This Morning's Frank Mickens gave the students choices of classic tall tales, and they chose the story of John Henry.

The class also had some questions, mostly about when he sleeps. Frank said he is tired sometimes and wakes up at 1 a.m.!

Visit the CBS4 Reads YouTube page for more.