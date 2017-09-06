Crews battle large fatal fire in Johnson County Wednesday

Photo Gallery
WHITELAND, Ind. – Crews from around central Indiana are at the scene of a fatal fire Wednesday night.
Authorities were called the scene in the 4600 block of North Graham Rd. on a report of a large fire.
Officials say the fire involves a home, barn and a garage. The property is also the location of a business called Rush Graphics.
State fire marshals and ATF has been called to the scene. Officials say they are treating it as a fatal fire but a body is unaccounted for at this time.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.
This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.