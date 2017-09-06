Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

Crews battle large fatal fire in Johnson County Wednesday

Posted 9:56 pm, September 6, 2017, by , Updated at 11:11PM, September 6, 2017

WHITELAND, Ind. – Crews from around central Indiana are at the scene of a fatal fire Wednesday night.

Authorities were called the scene in the 4600 block of North Graham Rd. on a report of a large fire.

Officials say the fire involves a home, barn and a garage. The property is also the location of a business called Rush Graphics.

State fire marshals and ATF has been called to the scene. Officials say they are treating it as a fatal fire but a body is unaccounted for at this time.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

