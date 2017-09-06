Crews battle large fatal fire in Johnson County Wednesday

WHITELAND, Ind. – Crews from around central Indiana are at the scene of a fatal fire Wednesday night.

Authorities were called the scene in the 4600 block of North Graham Rd. on a report of a large fire.

Officials say the fire involves a home, barn and a garage. The property is also the location of a business called Rush Graphics.

State fire marshals and ATF has been called to the scene. Officials say they are treating it as a fatal fire but a body is unaccounted for at this time.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.

INFORMATION: Police and Fire are on scene at Rush Graphics off of Graham Rd. The investigation is on going. pic.twitter.com/ceDOfxRgYL — Whiteland Police (@WhitelandPolice) September 7, 2017

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.