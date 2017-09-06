× Colts need to avoid another 0-2 start

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It’s time the Indianapolis Colts tried a different approach. Starting Sunday.

“We want to start fast,’’ Chuck Pagano said Wednesday. “We want to get off to a great start.’’

And that’s been missing.

The Colts, who open Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles, have followed the same path into the last three seasons: an 0-2 record. They overcame the stutter-start in 2014 and reached the AFC Championship game, but were unable to dig themselves out of the early hole the last two seasons. They finished 8-8 and missed the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1997-98.

Today’s history lesson: the last time the Colts started 0-2 in four consecutive seasons was from 1985-91, a frustrating stretch of seven seasons.

“You always want to get off to a good start and help set up your season,’’ guard Jack Mewhort said. “It can make it tough when you put yourself in a hole.

“But you can’t worry about that. You worry about coming in here every day and working and preparing. If you do that, everything will take care of itself.’’

Pagano agreed.

“If we focus on the results and not the process, we’ll get screwed up,’’ he said.

Injury report

Five players did not participate in Wednesday’s practice: quarterback Andrew Luck (shoulder), cornerback Vontae Davis (groin), center Ryan Kelly (foot), wide receiver Chester Rogers (hamstring) and guard Ian Silberman (lumbar).

Pagano said Rogers’ availability for practice hinged on a pre-practice meeting with the team’s medical staff. Obviously, Rogers was not cleared to work.

And the answer is . . .

The Colts lead the overall series with the Rams 23-18-2, which includes an 8-10 record in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Their last win over the Rams in L.A.: a 13-7 nod in the final game of the 1969 season. Johnny Unitas outdueled Roman Gabriel.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.