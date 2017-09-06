A taste of Fall as Irma moves closer to the U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hurricane Irma caused major damage in the U.S. Virgin Islands and in Puerto Rico on Wednesday. Maximum sustained winds with the storm are at 185 miles per hour and Irma is one of the most powerful Atlantic Basin hurricanes ever.

Irma will move across the Dominican Republic and Haiti overnight before reaching the Bahamas on Thursday. The massive storm will continue to move toward the U.S. Mainland and a Florida landfall is expected this weekend.

The combination of Hurricane Irma approaching southeastern U.S. and the high pressure ridge will create an atmospheric "road block". This will result in a stretch of sunny days for central Indiana.

Expect a cool Thursday with a slight chance for a few isolated showers. A ridge of high pressure will settle in this week and stay with us through the weekend.

Top sustained winds with Irma are still at 185 mph.

Irma will reach Florida this weekend.

Right now the storm is 450 miles wide.

Irma is the strongest Atlantic hurricane since Wilma in 2005.

Irma is one of the strongest hurricanes of all time.

Lows will cool into the 40s overnight.

It will be chilly at the bus top for the rest of the week.

Clouds may bring a few showers Thursday afternoon.

We'll have a dry Friday.

High pressure will keep us sunny this weekend.

Temperatures will stay below average through the weekend.