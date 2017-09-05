× Woman, teen arrested after armed robbery in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – Columbus police arrested two people, including a 16-year-old juvenile, in connection with an armed robbery.

Just before noon Monday, officers with the Columbus Police Department responded to a reported armed robbery in the 1600 block of Union Street.

When officers arrived, the homeowner told them he caught two people breaking into his detached garage. They were loading his property, including a 60-inch television, into their vehicle. When the homeowner confronted them, a 16-year-old suspect grabbed a handgun from the vehicle, cocked it and threatened to shoot him.

The suspects left the area shortly after that. Around 5:20 p.m., officers received a call that the car linked to the theft was spotted in the 700 block of California. Officers located the 16-year-old juvenile suspect as well as 19-year-old Mary L. Snyder, who was also suspected in the robbery.

Police took both of them into custody and also recovered the stolen property, including the 60-inch television. Police also recovered the weapon used in the theft, which turned out to be a BB gun.

Snyder was arrested on charges of burglary while armed with a deadly weapon and theft $750 or greater and taken to the Bartholomew County Jail.

The 16-year-old was taken to the Bartholomew County Youth Detention Center on preliminary charges of burglary while armed with a deadly weapon, robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, intimidation with a deadly weapon and theft $750 or greater.