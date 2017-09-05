Sunny across Indiana as Irma threatens the southeast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A strong cold front brought heavy rain to central Indiana Monday night and cooler air moved into the state on Tuesday.

Temperature will stay well below average for Wednesday and Thursday and we'll have a chance for a few isolated showers. A ridge of high pressure will settle in later this week and stay with us through the weekend.

While our weather will be tranquil, one of the most powerful Atlantic Basin hurricanes ever will cause anxiety over the southeast. Irma is moving toward the U.S. Mainland and landfall is expected this weekend.

The combination of Hurricane Irma approaching southeastern U.S. and the high pressure ridge will create an atmospheric "road block". This will result in a six-day stretch of sunshine for central Indiana.

Low temperatures will cool into the 40s overnight.

Cool air will be in place each morning this week.

We'll have a chance for showers Wednesday afternoon.

We'll have a chance for showers Thursday.

A taste of fall will be with us for the next two days.

High pressure will keep us sunny through the weekend.

Temperatures will stay below average through the weekend.

Irma continues to push toward the U.S.

Irma will reach the U.S. this weekend.

So far this is second most powerful hurricane ever. Second only to Hurricane Allen's 190 mph winds in 1980.