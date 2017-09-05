Click here for Tuesday’s school delays and closings
Nearly a dozen dogs rescued from Hurricane Harvey arrive in Indy for adoption

Photo credit: IndyHumane

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Nearly a dozen dogs displaced by Hurricane Harvey will soon be up for adoption in Indianapolis.

The Humane Society of Indianapolis is helping Houston shelters by housing 11 dogs. The dogs were flown from Texas to Chicago yesterday, and IndyHumane society staff picked them up and drove them to Indianapolis.

IndyHumane says they will all be up for adoption once they’ve all been checked out. Get more info on how to help dogs affected by Hurricane Harvey here.

