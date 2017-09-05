Man arrested after hour-long standoff on south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police arrested a man Tuesday on the south side after an hour-long SWAT standoff.

Around 11 a.m., police were called to the 2800 block of El Lago North Drive at Stone Lake Lodge Apartments, near East Hanna Avenue and South Rural Street. Indiana State Police say Santori Dorsey, 19, retreated into a bedroom in an apartment and refused to come out.

He was wanted by Illinois for theft and by St. Joseph County in Indiana for fraud.

Police secured the complex and escorted residents out of the area. They continued to try and make contact with Dorsey, who eventually surrendered to police after a little more than an hour.

He was taken into custody on the active warrants without further incident. Precautionary medical services were provided, but no injuries were reported.