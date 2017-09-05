× Local officials react to President Trump’s decision to terminate DACA

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There are strong reactions across the nation today after the Trump administration announced its decision to end DACA, an Obama-era policy protecting undocumented immigrants who arrived in the U.S. as children.

Among those reacting to the termination of the program are local officials and businessmen. Below is a compilation of those statements.

Senator Todd Young

“I continue to believe we must secure our southern border and fix our broken immigration system. Irrespective of today’s announcement, that requires a bipartisan solution in Congress that reforms our legal immigration system, prevents illegal immigration, and addresses the question of what to do with undocumented men, women and children already here.”

Rep. Andre Carson

“Today, President Trump turned his back on hundreds of thousands of fellow Americans who have only known this country as their home. His decision to end DACA will tear families apart, make our families and communities less safe and deal a devastating blow to our nation’s economy. Congress must immediately put politics aside and move to provide a permanent and fair solution for immigrants who arrived in the United States as children, including the nearly 10,000 DREAMers living in Indiana. DREAMers are not political bargaining chips; instead, we must keep our promise to the nearly 800,000 DACA recipients who stepped out of the shadows, applied for the program, and made meaningful contributions to their communities. While Congress needs to immediately address the DACA program, I will continue to fight for the comprehensive immigration reform which our nation so urgently needs.”

Cummins Chairman and CEO Tom Linebarger

“The decision by the Trump Administration to rescind DACA is discriminatory, harmful and sets our country back. These young people deserve every opportunity to continue living, working, and thriving in the United States – for nearly all of them the U.S. is the only country they have ever known. This is their home. Dreamers are our colleagues, our friends and our neighbors. They strengthen our country through daily contributions to our companies, our universities and our communities. We have a moral obligation to help these young people, protect them from living in fear, and to prevent families from being torn apart. Cummins stands in full support of Dreamers and we ask Congress to take immediate action to pass the Dream Act or find a permanent legislative solution to support these young people before anyone is affected by this decision. We hope that Americans speak out and make it clear to Congress and the President that we stand with the Dreamers.”

Indiana Democratic Party Chairman John Zody