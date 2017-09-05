× Concerns from business owners as Blue Indy looks to expand

Indianapolis, Ind– Chances are if you’ve driven around Indianapolis, you’ve seen Blue Indy cars. It was first launched in 2015 and is the first all-electric car sharing service to hit the streets.

“We’ve had close to 70,000 rides taken since our launch three years ago,”said Blue Indy General Manager James Delgado.

But since their launch, Blue Indy has received mixed reviews. Business owners, like Helger Oomkes of SoBro Café in Broad Ripple say the stations have taken up parking while driving down business.

“I would say once construction happened i would say we had a 10% loss in business over the last two years. which in a marginal restaurant business is a lot,” Oomkes explained.

Oomkes says he’s filed complaints with the city, but nothing has changed.

“The department of works is who I’ve been communicating with, and every time I contact them they say nothing’s changed yet and we’ll get back to you.”

Meanwhile, Delgado says for the most past, Hoosiers have embraced the service and are at a point where people are fairly happy

“We are still talking to a few businesses to see if we can address their ongoing concerns.”

Delgado says one of the stations they are looking to move is the one right outside So Bro Café.

Meanwhile, city officials told our news gathering partners at Indy Star while there have been some bumps and bruises, they are working with local businesses to figure it out.