Colts’ training camp expected to move to Grand Park in Westfield next summer

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts’ training camp is expected be on the move. Again.

A press conference has been scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield to announce a “major partnership’’ with the complex and the Colts.

The team had no comment on the topic, but sources with knowledge of the situation indicated it likely has to do with the Colts moving their training camp from the team complex, where it was held for the first time last month, to Grand Park next summer.

Previously, the Colts had held camp at Anderson University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Terre Haute. The downside to returning to Indianapolis this summer was the inability of fans to attempt the workouts on West 56th Street. It’s uncertain how that will change if camp moves to Westfield.

Scheduled to be at the press conference are Westfield Mayor Andy Cook, Chief of Staff Todd Burton, Colts Chief Operating Officer Pete Ward and general manager Chris Ballard.