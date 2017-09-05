Caught on camera: Thieves try to drive and smash their way into Indy grocery store twice in recent months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Twice in recent months thieves have tried to break into a grocery store on Indy’s east side.

Managers of the business at 38th and Mitthoeffer are now releasing video of the crimes in the hopes that the public can help catch the crooks.

Over the weekend surveillance video shows the suspects slamming into a large loading door with an SUV trying to break inside.

Video taken minutes earlier shows the pair of suspects walking behind the business in the middle of the night. The store manager believes the men were making sure no one was inside the store.

Twenty minutes later the pair return, this time driving up in the SUV. One suspect gets out before his partner in crime puts the car into reverse and backs into the large loading door.

With an alarm now sounding, the driver speeds away and the other suspect walks back through the alley.

The pair didn’t get into the business, but this weekend isn’t the first time thieves targeted the small grocery store.

During a previous break-in thieves took a sledge hammer and broke through a cinder block wall.

Once inside video shows one thief dressed all in black take the sledge hammer and break the glass into the stores office. The burglar then climbs inside and forty seconds later emerges with a large box of cigarettes and some cash.

The suspect takes the box, tosses it over the wall and both men make a quick getaway.

Repairing the wall and now the garage door has cost the business thousands of dollars. Managers say they’re tired of falling victim… and although the suspects faces can’t be seen, they hope someone knows something about the men and turns them in.

Police don’t know for sure if the two crimes are connected, but anyone with information on any of the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.