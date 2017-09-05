Below average temperatures for the next week and the latest on Hurricane Irma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A cold front has cleared the Hoosier State and as a result today will be cooler and less humid. You can leave the umbrellas at home as it will stay dry all day with a cloud/sun mix. Temperatures will run below average and top out in the low to mid 70s today.

We'll have spotty showers to contend with during Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. It will be spotty, so not everyone will see the rain, but the chance will be slightly higher north of I-70. We're back to sunshine on Friday and that will last through the weekend.

Our only rain chances over the next 7 days are Wednesday and Thursday, otherwise it will be a dry week with below average temperatures.

Here is the latest on Hurricane Irma: Irma is a strong Category 4 storm. This will remain a major hurricane for the next several days. It is expected to remain Category 4 status, but there could be some minor fluctuations in wind speeds, but as of this morning maximum sustained winds are at 150 mph. The storm will directly impact the Leeward Islands today and Puerto Rico tomorrow.

If you have friends or family on the east or west coast of Florida, you will want to urge them to have a preparedness plan ready. This storm could impact Florida Saturday night into Sunday morning as a MAJOR Hurricane.

We are still 5 days out, so there WILL be fluctuations in the exact track, but Florida should be monitoring this very closely. Here's a "Spaghetti plot" of several different model solutions to where the storm will strike. Most bring the storm into southern Florida, however there are a couple of outliers. No solution at this point is certain, but the east and west coasts of Florida should be on alert.