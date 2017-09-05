× BARcelona Tapas Restaurant closes its doors in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A downtown Indianapolis restaurant that strived to incorporate a Spanish tapas bar atmosphere has closed.

Owner Frank Schmitz announced Tuesday that BARcelona Tapas Restaurant served its final customers on Sunday, Sept. 3. He did not provide a specific reason for the closure.

“It was my greatest hope that we could continue to operate and grow BARcelona Tapas Restaurant in Indianapolis, now and for the future,” said Schmitz. “Unfortunately, due to a variety of factors we are unable to keep the Indianapolis location open.”

BARcelona Tapas opened at 201 N Delaware Street in 2007, incorporating the flavors and rich culture of Spain.

This closure will not affect the operations of BARcelona Tapas Restaurant’s original location in St. Louis. It will continue as normal.

The restaurant says any patrons who are concerned about upcoming reservations, unused gift cards or other business should contact its main office in St. Louis at (314) 802-7430.