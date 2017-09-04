Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of central Indiana until 11 p.m. Monday
Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

Watch Peyton Manning join Dierks Bentley on stage for performance of ‘Drunk on a Plane’

Posted 5:20 pm, September 4, 2017, by , Updated at 05:30PM, September 4, 2017

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Most are accustomed to seeing Peyton Manning on the football field, but not many are used to seeing him in concert.

That was until Saturday, when the former Colts and Broncos quarterback joined his friend Dierks Bentley on stage at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre outside Denver.

During a performance of “Drunk on a Plane,” Manning popped out of an aircraft and sang with the country music star.

Mickey Steinke had a third row seat to the show and captured the moment on video:

Fans were thrilled to see the “Sheriff” and Bentley on stage together. The two seem to have grown close. The singer posted a photo from a fishing trip in August where he joked about whether he should tell Manning about the “mama bear and her three cubs approaching from behind.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s