University of Iowa football fans start new tradition, wave to children in hospital

Posted 1:15 pm, September 4, 2017

Photo is screenshot from video by Hawk Central

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Hawkeye fans attending the University of Iowa’s season opener on Saturday started what may be the coolest new tradition in college football.

The University of Iowa Children’s Hospital is located across the street from Kinnick Stadium and overlooks the field where the Hawkeyes football team plays, CBS Sports reports.

At the end of the first quarter during Iowa’s 24-2 win over Wyoming, the crowd looked toward the children’s hospital and waved in unison, Hawk Central reports.

At the top floor of the new hospital is what’s called the Press Box Café, with floor to ceiling windows and a perfect view of the game. According to Hawk Central, fans plan to turn it into a weekly tradition.

