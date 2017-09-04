Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

Young Hoosiers helping Houston with lemonade stand

Posted 12:12 am, September 4, 2017, by , Updated at 12:13AM, September 4, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Even the youngest Hoosiers are lending a hand to help Houston recover from Hurricane Harvey.

Their quarters, nickles and dimes are adding up quickly.

“We’ve raised about, so far, at least 200,” said Hugo Smith, the boy with an entrepreneurial spirit who brought a group of north side kids together to raise money for storm survivors.

That’s 200 dollars the kids have made so far, selling the traditional sweet drink of America’s smallest  business owners.

“They lost everything, like their home, their toys, quite possibly their modes of transportation to get to work or to their schools,” said Hugo’s neighbor and friend, Weston Maminta.

So Smith, his sister, Maminta and others stood on the corner of 56th Street and Central Avenue for hours on Saturday and again on Sunday, shouting advertisements of their lemonade to passing walkers and drivers.

Every customer they bring in means more money for the people they’ve seen every night on TV, struggling to recover from the effects of Harvey.

“I just hope that they find their families if they got separated and I hope they survive and I hope their houses get fixed,” said Smith.

They kids say they don’t know exactly how much money is needed, but they do know a lot of people they’ve never met have stopped by to help their cause.

“That gives me hope in humanity because it doesn’t show that people are being selfish with their money, but moreso giving it to people who need it,” said Maminta.

Smith’s mom, says the kids have decided that with the day off tomorrow, they want to go back to the corner one last time to sell lemonade and raise money.

