LIVESTREAM: Colts address media, rule Andrew Luck out of game vs. Rams
Posted 10:53 am, September 4, 2017, by and , Updated at 10:54AM, September 4, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Members of the Indianapolis Colts are addressing the media on Monday as the team prepares for their first regular season game of the year against the Los Angeles Rams.

General Manager Chris Ballard confirmed Andrew Luck has been ruled out of the Indianapolis Colts’ opener against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Being a little conservative here,’’ Ballard said. “Every player needs to practice. That includes Andrew.’’ Scott Tolzien will start against the Rams.

The Colts took Luck off the physically unable to perform list over the weekend, but he’s at least a week away from practicing. Luck underwent surgery on his right shoulder in January to repair a torn labrum.

“There’s not been any setbacks in his recovery,’’ Ballard said. “We don’t want to jeopardize short-term over the long haul.’’

The Colts surprised everyone on Saturday when they traded 2015 first-round pick Phillip Dorsett to the New England Patriots for quarterback Jacoby Brissett. Ballard says they weren’t actively trying to trade Dorsett, but Brissett was the best option available.

