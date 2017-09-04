Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorms expected across central Indiana Monday

Posted 4:46 pm, September 4, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Severe thunderstorms are expected to make their way through much of central Indiana Monday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties, including Marion, until 11 p.m. as a result.

Damaging straight-line winds will likely be the main severe weather threat, but hail and frequent lightning are possible as well.

Follow the LIVE BLOG below for the latest information on the storms.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s