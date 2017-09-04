× LIVE BLOG: Severe thunderstorms expected across central Indiana Monday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Severe thunderstorms are expected to make their way through much of central Indiana Monday evening.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several counties, including Marion, until 11 p.m. as a result.

Damaging straight-line winds will likely be the main severe weather threat, but hail and frequent lightning are possible as well.

Follow the LIVE BLOG below for the latest information on the storms.