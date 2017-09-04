Hazy, hot and humid today with strong-severe storms possible after 6pm

HAPPY LABOR DAY! It will be a HOT and HUMID afternoon. Today’s high will be 89, but it will FEEL LIKE 94 with the added humidity. If you’re looking to fire up the grill or get to the pool it will be PERFECT for that today, but expect breezy conditions.

After 6pm strong-severe storms will be possible and our weather will turn more active. All of central Indiana is in a SLIGHT risk today, but areas north of I-70 are in an ENHANCED risk. Damaging wind gusts would be our primary threat, and the chance for severe storms is higher north of I-70 and storms should weaken as we get closer to midnight and as they sink south of Indy.

This line will be north of I-70 through 9pm.