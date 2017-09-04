× Duke and Duchess of Cambridge expecting their third child

LONDON — Kensington Palace said Monday that Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child.

The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William’s wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.

As with her other two pregnancies, the duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and was forced to cancel her engagements Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

“The queen and members of both families are delighted with the news,” the palace said in a statement.

Kate is being cared for at Kensington Palace.

William and Kate already have two children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.