Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge expecting their third child

Posted 5:43 am, September 4, 2017, by , Updated at 06:02AM, September 4, 2017

LONDON — Kensington Palace said Monday that Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child.

The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William’s wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.

As with her other two pregnancies, the duchess is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and was forced to cancel her engagements Monday.

“The queen and members of both families are delighted with the news,” the palace said in a statement.

Kate is being cared for at Kensington Palace.

William and Kate already have two children, Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s