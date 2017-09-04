Colts place TE Erik Swoope on IR

Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

September 4, 2017

Erik Swoope #86 runs with ball during game against Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2016 (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts tweaked their roster again Monday, and this time it involved placing emerging tight end Erik Swoope on the injured reserve list.

Swoope, the former University of Miami power forward, underwent arthroscopic knee surgery during the preseason. Despite being on IR, his season might not be over. The Colts can return Swoope to the active roster after six weeks under the league’s short-term IR guidelines.

To compensate for Swoope’s loss, the Colts re-signed tight end Brandon Williams.

Swoope spent the majority of two seasons on the practice squad before emerging as a solid contributor in 2016. He caught 15 passes for 297 yards and one touchdown.

Along with shuffling the tight end position, the Colts filled out their practice squad.

The main addition is Krishawn Hogan, a standout receiver from Marian University. He spent the preseason with the Arizona Carinals.

Also signed were nose tackle Joey Mbu and offensive tackle Andrew Wylie.

