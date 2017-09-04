Authorities safely locate 80-year-old who went missing in Sheridan

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for much of central Indiana until 11 p.m. Monday
Posted 6:48 pm, September 4, 2017, by , Updated at 07:30PM, September 4, 2017

Anetta Stone (Photo courtesy of Sgt. Perrine)

UPDATE:

Indiana State Police say 80-year-old Anetta Stone has been safely located.

ORIGINAL STORY: 

SHERIDAN, Ind. – Indiana State Police are asking the public to help find a missing Sheridan woman.

Sgt. John Perrine says 80-year-old Anetta Stone was last seen near the intersection of State Road 38 and Oak Ridge Road.

“Please check your properties, she could be pretty far by now,” said Sgt. Perrine in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information regarding Anetta’s whereabouts is urged to call the Sheridan Police Department at (317) 758-2500. 

No other details were provided. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

