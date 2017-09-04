A risk for severe storms this evening

After a sunny, warm, humid Labor Day – a major weather change is on the way.

A strong cold front will move across the state this evening and give us a slight risk for severe storms through 11 p.m. Damaging straight-line winds will be our main severe weather threat.

Behind the front we’ll have much cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.

Monday was the warmest day of the month so far.

We’ll have a slight risk for severe storms Monday evening. The is a greater risk for severe storms north of I-70.

Strong storms will develop by 7pm.

Expect much cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.