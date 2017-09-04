2 face several charges after police seize around 184 marijuana plants from Elwood home

ELWOOD, Ind. – Two people are facing several charges after police discovered a large grow operation in an Elwood home Saturday evening.

A search warrant was executed after police say Officer Shoppell observed the odor of marijuana coming from the residence in the 1800 block of South A Street.

During the search, officers say they found around 184 marijuana plants. They also reportedly seized cocaine, steroids, paraphernalia, $1,948, and materials to cultivate and grow marijuana.

Police say it took approximately 8 hours for officers to process the scene and collect evidence.

Matthew A. Stockdale, 31, and Erika Cavaness, 32, were arrested as a result of the discovery.

Stockdale is being charged with the following:

Possession of cocaine level 6 felony

Possession of syringe level 6 felony

Possession of a controlled substance A misdemeanor

Possession of paraphernalia C misdemeanor

Dealing marijuana A misdemeanor

Possession of marijuana B misdemeanor

Maintaining common nuisance level 6 felony

Cavaness is facing these charges: